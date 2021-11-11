Pakistan hosts US, Russia, China for talks on Afghanistan

The Taliban seized power following the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan after 20 years of war. Since the takeover in August, the world community has not recognized the Taliban regime over human rights issues and a lack of inclusivity in their Cabinet.

In his remarks at the meeting, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed his concern that any economic collapse in Afghanistan could cause instability in the whole region and beyond.

“All of us have common concerns related to Afghanistan and also have a shared interest in the country’s peace and stability," he said.

“We are confident that troika plus’ engagement with the new Afghan government will help consolidate peace and stability, promote sustainable economic development and help constrict space for terrorist outfits operating from and within Afghanistan," he said.

Qureshi said Afghanistan is at the brink of an economic collapse and called for the release of Afghan funds frozen by the world community.

“With international funding dried up, it has become difficult to pay even salaries, let alone pursue development projects," he added. "The common man is reeling under the effects of a severe drought. Any further downward slide will severely limit the new administration’s capacity to run the government" in Afghanistan.

Pakistan says the presence of Afghan representative was necessary in such talks.

In remarks after the meeting, Qureshi said he told participants that the talks would be more productive with the Taliban representative in the room. He said the next troika plus meeting will be held in Beijing, where the Taliban representative will be invited.

Qureshi said any instability in Afghanistan will directly affect Pakistan, but also Europe and other nations. He added that he will inform Muttaqi about the outcome of Thursday's troika plus meeting.

Pakistan has been urging nations to free Afghanistan’s assets to enable the Taliban government use its own money to avert the deepening crisis. Currently, Kabul does not have access to the Afghanistan central bank’s $9 billion in reserves, most of which is held by the New York Federal Reserve.