Pakistan forces try to clear sit-ins by protesting Islamists

The deadly clashes come three days after Rizvi in a statement asked the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan to honor what he said was a commitment it made in February. He said Khan promised his party to expel the French envoy before April 20 over the publication in France of depictions of Islam’s Prophet. However, the government has said it only committed to discussing the matter in Parliament.

The reaction from Rizvi’s supporters against his arrest was so swift that police could not clear main highways and roads. Thousands of people were stranded in their vehicles. Monday's clashes initially erupted in Lahore and later spread to other cities, including the southern port city of Karachi.

Rizvi emerged as the leader of the Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan party in November after the sudden death of his father, Khadim Hussein Rizvi. His party wants the government to boycott French products and expel the French ambassador under an agreement signed by the government with Rizvi’s party in February.

Tehreek-e-Labiak and other Islamist parties have denounced French President Emmanuel Macron since October last year, saying he tried to defend caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad as freedom of expression. Macron's comments came after a young Muslim beheaded a French school teacher who had shown caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in class.

The images had been republished by the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo to mark the opening of the trial over the deadly 2015 attack against the publication for the original caricatures. That enraged many Muslims in Pakistan and elsewhere who believe those depictions were blasphemous.

___

Ahmed reported from Islamabad.

Police officers detain a supporter of Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan, a radical Islamist political party, at a protest against the arrest of their party leader, Saad Rizvi, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Two demonstrators and a policeman were killed Tuesday in violent clashes between Islamists and police in Pakistan, hours after authorities arrested Rizvi in the eastern city of Lahore, a senior official and local media reported. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad) Credit: Muhammad Sajjad Credit: Muhammad Sajjad

Police officers arrive to confront angry supporters of Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan, a radical Islamist political party, who set fires during protests following the arrest of their party leader Saad Rizvi, in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan

A cleric of Pakistan's Moon Sighting Committee searches the sky with a telescope for the new moon that signals the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Throughout Ramadan, observant Muslims abstain from any food or drink — including water — from morning to night. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad) Credit: Muhammad Sajjad Credit: Muhammad Sajjad

Police fire tear gas to disperse angry supporters of Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan, a radical Islamist political party, protesting against the arrest of their party leader, Saad Rizvi, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Two demonstrators and a policeman were killed Tuesday in violent clashes between Islamists and police in Pakistan, hours after authorities arrested Rizvi in the eastern city of Lahore, a senior official and local media reported. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad) Credit: Muhammad Sajjad Credit: Muhammad Sajjad

Angry supporters of Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan, a radical Islamist political party, hold bamboo sticks and stones while shouting slogans at a protest against the arrest of their party leader Saad Rizvi, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Two demonstrators and a policeman were killed Tuesday in violent clashes between Islamists and police in Pakistan, hours after authorities arrested Rizvi in the eastern city of Lahore, a senior official and local media reported. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad) Credit: Muhammad Sajjad Credit: Muhammad Sajjad

Angry supporters of Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan, a radical Islamist political party, block a road and chant slogans during a sit-in protest against the arrest of their party leader Saad Rizvi, in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. A few demonstrators and policeman were killed Tuesday in violent clashes between Islamists and police in Pakistan, hours after authorities arrested Rizvi in the eastern city of Lahore, a senior official and local media reported. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary) Credit: K.M. Chaudary Credit: K.M. Chaudary

Angry supporters of Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan, a radical Islamist political party, block a road and chant slogans during a sit-in protest against the arrest of their party leader Saad Rizvi, in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. A few demonstrators and policeman were killed Tuesday in violent clashes between Islamists and police in Pakistan, hours after authorities arrested Rizvi in the eastern city of Lahore, a senior official and local media reported. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary) Credit: K.M. Chaudary Credit: K.M. Chaudary

Angry supporters of Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan, a radical Islamist political party, hold bamboo sticks and stones while shouting slogans during a protest against the arrest of their party leader, Saad Rizvi, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Two demonstrators and a policeman were killed Tuesday in violent clashes between Islamists and police in Pakistan, hours after authorities arrested Rizvi in the eastern city of Lahore, a senior official and local media reported. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad) Credit: Muhammad Sajjad Credit: Muhammad Sajjad

Angry supporters of Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan, a radical Islamist political party, block a road and chant slogans during a sit-in protest against the arrest of their party leader Saad Rizvi, in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. A few demonstrators and policeman were killed Tuesday in violent clashes between Islamists and police in Pakistan, hours after authorities arrested Rizvi in the eastern city of Lahore, a senior official and local media reported. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary) Credit: K.M. Chaudary Credit: K.M. Chaudary

Pakistani paramilitary troops stand guard after clearing a road blocked by angry supporters of Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan, a radical Islamist political party, as a protest against the arrest of their party leader Saad Rizvi, in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. A few demonstrators and policeman were killed Tuesday in violent clashes between Islamists and police in Pakistan, hours after authorities arrested Rizvi in the eastern city of Lahore, a senior official and local media reported. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary) Credit: K.M. Chaudary Credit: K.M. Chaudary

Police officers chase angry supporters of Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan, a radical Islamist political party, during a clash following the arrest of their party leader Saad Rizvi, in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Two demonstrators and a policeman were killed Tuesday in violent clashes between Islamists and police in Pakistan, hours after authorities arrested Rizvi in the eastern city of Lahore, a senior official and local media reported. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan

Police officers chase angry supporters of Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan, a radical Islamist political party, during a clash following the arrest of their party leader Saad Rizvi, in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Two demonstrators and a policeman were killed Tuesday in violent clashes between Islamists and police in Pakistan, hours after authorities arrested Rizvi in the eastern city of Lahore, a senior official and local media reported. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan

Police officers chase angry supporters of Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan, a radical Islamist political party, throwing stones during a clash following the arrest of their party leader Saad Rizvi, in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Two demonstrators and a policeman were killed Tuesday in violent clashes between Islamists and police in Pakistan, hours after authorities arrested Rizvi in the eastern city of Lahore, a senior official and local media reported. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan