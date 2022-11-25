Pakistan arrests man accused of killing daughter in Italy

No officials from the agency or Pakistan's Foreign Ministry were immediately available for comment, and it is unclear if the country has an extradition treaty with Italy. Authorities say Italian police were looking for the man after he fled to Pakistan along with his wife, who has yet to be arrested.

Authorities in Italy last week discovered a body in a shallow grave in an abandoned building near the family home. Italian media reported that it could take two months to confirm the identity of the remains.

Before her disappearance, the woman told her boyfriend in Italy, who is also of Pakistani origin, that her parents wanted to marry her off to an older man in their homeland but that she was refusing. After going to authorities, the woman was allowed to stay at a shelter but later returned home, reportedly after her family sent her text messages begging her to come back, Italian news reports said at the time.

Italy has already arrested the uncle of the woman after his extradition from France.

Arranged marriages are the norm among many conservative Pakistanis, and hundreds of women are murdered every year in so-called honor killings carried out by husbands or relatives as a punishment for alleged adultery or other illicit sexual behavior.

