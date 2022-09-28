Pakistan appoints new finance minister amid economic crisis

He was sworn in during a brief ceremony attended by President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

On Tuesday, Sharif praised Dar’s predecessor, Miftah Ismail, for playing a key role in averting a possible default because of his brilliant handling of the ministry in recent months.

Dar, an accountant, faces a corruption case and is due to appear in an anti-graft court on Wednesday. He says he has been falsely implicated in the case.

He returned to Pakistan on Monday after five years of self-exile in the UK.