Painful weekend of border delays from UK into France

British officials and politicians have blamed the chaos on staffing shortages at border posts, an accusation denied by the French.

The Port of Dover said the checkpoints were “fully manned” on Sunday. Port authorities said as of Sunday morning, 72,000 passengers had been processed over the long weekend.

The port’s chief executive Doug Bannister said it had been an “incredibly challenging” few days and thanked both passengers and the local community for their patience.

U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss had said she had a “good talk” on the travel backlog with her French counterpart Catherine Colonna on Saturday.

Combined Shape Caption Traffic queues are seen at the check-in of the Port as delays at the Port of Dover and Eurotunnel continue to affect journeys as many families embark vacations following the start of summer holidays for schools in England and Wales, near Folkestone, England, Saturday July 23, 2022. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) Credit: Gareth Fuller