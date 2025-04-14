Paige Bueckers is No. 1 pick in WNBA draft, going to the Dallas Wings

Paige Bueckers is headed to Dallas as the first pick in the WNBA draft
UConn's Paige Bueckers speaks to fans during an NCAA college basketball "Championship Welcome Home Rally" for the team Monday, April 7, 2025, Storrs, Conn. (Aaron Flaum/Hartford Courant via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

UConn's Paige Bueckers speaks to fans during an NCAA college basketball "Championship Welcome Home Rally" for the team Monday, April 7, 2025, Storrs, Conn. (Aaron Flaum/Hartford Courant via AP)
Nation & World
By DOUG FEINBERG – Associated Press
Updated 14 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Paige Bueckers is headed to Dallas as the first pick Monday night in the WNBA draft.

The versatile UConn star is the latest Huskies standout to go No. 1, joining former greats Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore and Breanna Stewart.

Bueckers has had a whirlwind week since helping UConn win its 12th national championship on April 6. She has split her time between New York and Connecticut doing morning and nighttime talk shows. On Sunday, she took part in the Huskies' championship parade.

The first round features 12 picks, with 13 in each of the final two rounds. After Dallas' pick, the Seattle Storm hold the No. 2 selection. The Washington Mystics, with a new coach and general manager, control the direction of the draft with the third, fourth and sixth picks.

Six teams don’t have picks in the opening round as New York, Indiana, Minnesota, Phoenix and Atlanta traded away their picks. Las Vegas forfeited its pick following an investigation by the league in 2023 that found the franchise violated league rules regarding impermissible player benefits and workplace policies.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

FILE - France's Dominique Malonga, right, shoots as Nigeria's Amy Elizabeth Balogun defends in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Aug. 1, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, Pool File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

UConn's Paige Bueckers poses before the WNBA basketball draft, Monday, April 14, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
PepsiCo agrees to meet with Al Sharpton over DEI cuts, potential...
2
Haiti's government adopts a 'war budget' as town after town falls to...
3
What to know about Harvey Weinstein's #MeToo retrial with jury...
4
Texas rapper found guilty of San Antonio man's death, second murder...
5
The Latest: Both the US and El Salvador refuse to return wrongly...