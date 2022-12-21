Pageantry evoking Churchill greets Zelenskyy in Washington

Zelenskyy traveled under American protection. He was accompanied by the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine on a train to Poland and then he was whisked to a U.S. government plane for the flight to Washington.

Security was tightened around the White House, with pedestrians barred from Pennsylvania Avenue. A privacy screen was erected at the entrance to Blair House, the traditional lodging for visiting dignitaries, to camouflage Zelenskyy when he arrived to prepare for his meeting with Biden.

The war in Ukraine is the largest conflict in Europe since World War II.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., drew a connection between Zelenskyy and Churchill. Her father, Thomas D'Alesandro, Jr., was a member of the House at the time of Churchill's 1941 visit. The British leader addressed Congress on the day after Christmas.

“Eighty-one years later this week, it is particularly poignant for me to be present when another heroic leader addresses the Congress in a time of war — and with Democracy itself on the line,” Pelosi wrote in a letter to colleagues.

Ukraine has astounded the world with its ability to stave off the invasion, and it recently reclaimed some of its territory from Russian troops.

There are fresh concerns, however, about the future of a conflict approaching its second year. Russia has continued its aerial bombardment of Ukrainian cities, and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said his country's military would expand from 1 million to 1.5 million personnel.

The day before leaving for Washington, Zelenskyy visited Bakhmut, a city on the front line in the country's east.

He accepted a blue and yellow Ukrainian flag and suggested he would deliver it in Washington.

“We are not in an easy situation. The enemy is increasing its army," Zelenskyy said in a video released by his office. "Our people are braver and need more powerful weapons. We will pass it on from the boys to the Congress, to the president of the United States. We are grateful for their support, but it is not enough. It is a hint — it is not enough.”

Some Ukrainians cheered Zelenskyy's trip.

“I am proud of our president,” said Hanna Danylovych, 43, who expressed hope that U.S. assistance would extend to offensive weapons.

“There is a great desire and dream to speed up the removal of Russian evil from our land,” she said.

Associated Press writers Hanna Arhirova in Kyiv and Matthew Lee in Washington contributed to this report.

