Padres switch Tatis bobblehead giveaway to Soto shirt night

Tatis, a 23-year-old sensation and one of the brightest stars in all of Major League Baseball, was on the cusp of returning to the Padres from a broken wrist that had sidelined him all season. He was on track to rejoin the team well before the Sept. 7 bobblehead night — until the positive test.

Instead, the Padres will offer fans shirts in the club's City Connect color scheme with Soto's name and No. 22 on the back before they play the Arizona Diamondbacks. The team announced the change Tuesday.