Breaking: Coleman, on death row for 1996 Springfield slaying, has execution delayed

Padres reliever Robert Suarez suspended 3 games and fined for hitting Shohei Ohtani with a pitch

San Diego Padres reliever Robert Suarez was suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount Friday for intentionally hitting Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers with a pitch in the ninth inning Thursday night
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, center is hit by a pitch thrown by San Diego Padres relief pitcher Robert Suarez, left as catcher Martin Maldonado watches during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 19, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, center is hit by a pitch thrown by San Diego Padres relief pitcher Robert Suarez, left as catcher Martin Maldonado watches during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 19, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Nation & World
21 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — San Diego Padres reliever Robert Suarez was suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount Friday for intentionally hitting Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers with a pitch in the ninth inning Thursday night.

Suarez appealed the suspension that was scheduled to begin Friday night when the Padres faced Kansas City at home.

Padres manager Mike Shildt and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts also received one-game suspensions and undisclosed fines.

Ohtani took a pitch to the back of his right (pitching) shoulder from Suarez in the Padres' 5-3 victory Thursday in Los Angeles. With Dodgers players starting to move over the dugout railing, Ohtani waved back his teammates.

___ AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, right, waves toward the dugout after being hit by a pitch thrown by San Diego Padres relief pitcher Robert Suarez, left, during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 19, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Scheffler part of 3-way tie for lead at Travelers with Fleetwood and...
2
The Latest: Judge halts Trump’s effort to block Harvard from hosting...
3
Judge asks if troops in Los Angeles are violating the Posse Comitatus...
4
Pirates' Santana suspended 4 games by MLB for a confrontation with a...
5
Husband rearrested in the death of Suzanne Morphew, whose remains were...