Padres pitcher Michael Wacha has no-hitter through 7 against Royals

Wacha has thrown 101 pitches Monday night and struck out a career-high 11. He had a perfect game going before hitting Edward Olivares with a pitch with one out in the fifth. The right-hander walked Bobby Witt Jr. with two outs in the sixth before first baseman Jake Cronenworth made a terrific diving stop of Vinnie Pasquantino's grounder to preserve the no-hit bid.

The 31-year-old Wacha began the game with a 3-1 record in seven starts this season. In his 11th big league season, he signed with the Padres as a free agent on Feb. 16.