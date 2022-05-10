Padres manager Bob Melvin to have prostate surgery

Christenson was to manage Tuesday night's game if he cleared protocol in time, and then manage in Melvin's absence.

“Hopefully Ryan's back today, too,” Melvin said. “I’m not sure what today’s going to look like, but on the road, yes. Our staff is great. They’ll probably do a better job than I would.”

The Cubs series ends Wednesday afternoon and the Padres begin a three-city, nine-game road trip that starts Friday and ends May 22. Melvin said he hopes to miss only the first six games, in Philadelphia and Atlanta. The trip concludes with three games in San Francisco.

“I'll watch and we'll probably have talks every day about lineups and such," Melvin said. "I hope it's only Atlanta and Philadelphia, but if it's the entire road trip, it's the entire road trip.”

