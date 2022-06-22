Padres manager Bob Melvin cleared from COVID protocols

“I might be the healthiest guy that you might be around ever during this whole thing right now.," Melvin said during his media session before the series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Melvin said he's been asymptomatic for the last nine days. He went into the protocols in between games of a doubleheader on June 11. He said he felt a little scratch in his throat and tested positive. “The next day I had no symptoms. I've had no symptoms the entire time since.”