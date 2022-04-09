springfield-news-sun logo
Peralta's single in 8th ends no-hit bid by San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Sean Manaea throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Sean Manaea throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Nation & World
By DAVID BRANDT, Associated Press
Updated 30 minutes ago
Arizona’s David Peralta has lined a leadoff single in the eighth inning, ending another no-hit bid by the San Diego Padres

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's David Peralta lined a leadoff single in the eighth inning, ending another no-hit bid by the San Diego Padres.

Sean Manaea was brilliant in his Padres debut Friday night, but was pulled by manager Bob Melvin after throwing 88 pitches over seven innings. Melvin's decision wasn't much of a surprise since pitchers all around the game are on strict limits because of the lockout-shortened spring training.

This is the second straight day a Padres starter took a no-hitter deep into a game against the Diamondbacks. It's also the second straight day the D-backs broke up the no-hit bid against reliever Tim Hill.

Yu Darvish threw six no-hit innings on Thursday on opening night and then was pulled. Hill entered the game in the seventh and gave up a hit to Pavin Smith.

The Diamondbacks rallied to win Thursday’s game 4-2 when Seth Beer hit a game-winning, three-run homer in the ninth.

Manaea was traded from the Oakland Athletics to the Padres earlier this month.

Manaea walked one and struck out seven. The left-hander caught a break in the seventh when Carson Kelly's bouncing grounder down the third-base line went foul by a few inches. Kelly grounded out to shortstop a few pitches later.

The Padres led 3-0 when Manaea was pulled.

Manaea was 11-10 with a 3.91 ERA for the A's last season.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Sean Manaea flips the ball in the air on the mound during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday, April 8, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Sean Manaea flips the ball in the air on the mound during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday, April 8, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Sean Manaea flips the ball in the air on the mound during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday, April 8, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

