Padres give Hader break from closer role after shaky outings

Hader, who was acquired from Milwaukee on August 1st for four San Diego players, including then Padres closer Taylor Rogers, ha struggled since the move. He has been on the mound when the game-winning run for the opponent has scored in each of his last three appearances, and he has allowed six runs in 3 1/3 innings with San Diego.

“There’s a standard that I hold myself to and that’s not result-based, but more executing pitches and getting into a place where I feel dominant,” Hader said after Friday night’s outing in which he failed to record an out while walking a batter, making a throwing error and surrendering a two-run homer to rookie Alex Call. “All the external things don’t affect anything. I go and do my work ... just continue to move forward, learn from the mistakes.”

After bursting onto the scene a few years ago for his ability to pitch effectively in just about any relief situation, even going multiple innings at times, Hader had been used pretty almost exclusively as a ninth-inning closer with the Brewers since 2020, at his request. The Padres put him in on Thursday with runners on base, which he rarely did the last few years in Milwaukee.

This season, Hader (2-5) has 63 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings with 29 saves and a 5.30 ERA in 42 games.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption San Diego Padres relief pitcher Josh Hader, right, hands the ball to manager Bob Melvin (3) as he is taken out during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull Combined Shape Caption San Diego Padres relief pitcher Josh Hader, right, hands the ball to manager Bob Melvin (3) as he is taken out during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull