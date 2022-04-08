Padres' Darvish has no-hitter through 6 vs. D-backs

The five-time All-Star is making his third opening day start and second for the Padres. The 35-year-old has struck out three and walked four. He's unlikely to finish the game after throwing 92 pitches through six. Pitchers all around the game are on limited pitch counts this early into a season that follows a shortened spring training.

Bob Feller threw baseball's only opening-day no-hitter for Cleveland in 1940. The Hall of Famer was 21 years old when he accomplished the feat against the White Sox.