Padres' Darvish has no-hitter through 6 vs. D-backs

San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Nation & World
By DAVID BRANDT, Associated Press
15 minutes ago
Yu Darvish has pitched six hitless innings for the San Diego Padres in their opening game against the Arizona Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Yu Darvish has pitched six hitless innings for the San Diego Padres in their opening game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night.

The five-time All-Star is making his third opening day start and second for the Padres. The 35-year-old has struck out three and walked four. He's unlikely to finish the game after throwing 92 pitches through six. Pitchers all around the game are on limited pitch counts this early into a season that follows a shortened spring training.

Bob Feller threw baseball's only opening-day no-hitter for Cleveland in 1940. The Hall of Famer was 21 years old when he accomplished the feat against the White Sox.

There were a record nine no-hitters thrown across the majors last season. Most of those came before a midseason crackdown by Major League Baseball on the use of illegal sticky substances by pitchers.

The Padres led 2-0. It's a rough offensive start for the Diamondbacks, who are trying to bounce back from a 110-loss season.

Follow David Brandt at www.twitter.com/davidbrandtAP

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

