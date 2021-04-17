Padres activate Tatis ahead of big series against Dodgers

Manager Jayce Tingler said that while the team won't ask Tatis to change his hard-charging style of play, it does want him to use a two-handed follow through on swings and pick and choose when to slide headfirst. They also expect him to follow a daily regimen of treatment and exercises.

Tingler says the team and its medical staff have spent the last 7-10 days discussing with Tatis how to minimize risk.

“Look, these things are going to be happening in the game," Tingler said. “We’re just trying to do the best we can at talking about, what are some of the danger points or the high-risk levels? The last thing we want is here in a couple days, a couple weeks, a couple months, is something happening again. We've got a long year this year and obviously he's got a long career ahead of him.”

Tatis, whose father played in the big leagues, signed a $340 million, 14-year contract on Feb. 22, the longest deal in baseball history.

The Padres optioned rookie utility man Tucupita Marcano to make room for Tatis.

