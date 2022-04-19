Padres 1st MLB team to reach uniform ad deal, with Motorola

“Motorola’s iconic logo on our jersey is a perfect alignment with our Padres brand,” Padres CEO Erik Greupner said in a statement Tuesday.

Baseball has had ads in the past for special events. For the opening series in Tokyo, the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs wore sleeve patches in 2000 for the insurance company AIU and helmet decals for the am/pm convenience store chain, according to uni-watch.com. The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays had sleeve ads and helmet decals for the Japanese electronics company Ricoh in 2004; the Oakland Athletics had Pepsi ads on their sleeves and the Boston Red Sox EMC in 2008, when Ricoh was on both teams helmets; the Seattle Mariners had Boeing on sleeves and Oakland Athletics had the social app company Gloops in 2012, when Gloops was on both sleeves; and Oakland had MGM Resorts on sleeves and Seattle had the petroleum company Eneos in 2019, when there were no helmet ads.

Eintracht Braunschweig, then in the Bundesliga, became the first German club with advertising in March 1973 under an agreement with Jägermeister.

Jersey ads in Britain's professional leagues started with Scotland's Hibernian during the 1977-78 season and Bukta, a sportswear company, and extended to English League fields when Liverpool reached an agreement with Hitachi ahead of the 1979-80 season.

Juventus began shirt advertising in Serie A under a deal with Ariston in 1979, and Real Madrid started in Spain's La Liga with Zanussi in 1982, according to footballpink.net.

Major League Soccer became the first of the major North American leagues to allow jersey ads in 2007. Real Salt Lake was the first to announce a deal, with the dietary supplement juice company XanGo.

Among other North American leagues, the NBA started selling sponsorship logos for the 2017-18 season. The NHL launched helmet ads for the 2020-21 season and began jersey advertising this season.

