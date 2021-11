Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in COVID-19 protocol, out Sunday

Love’s lone regular-season game appearances came when he played the fourth quarter of a 38-3 season-opening loss to New Orleans, and took three kneel-downs at the end of a 35-17 victory over Detroit.

Defensive coordinator Joe Barry tested positive last week and also missed the Cardinals game.

Vaccinated players who test positive are allowed to return after they have two negative tests that are taken at least 24 hours apart. Unvaccinated players who test positive are isolated for at least 10 days.

Rodgers was asked at an Aug. 26 media session whether he had been vaccinated.

“Yeah, I’ve been immunized,” Rodgers replied. “You know, there’s a lot of conversation around it, around the league, and a lot of guys who have made statements and not made statements, owners who have made statements. There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision. I’m not going to judge those guys. There are guys that’ve been vaccinated that have contracted COVID. It’s an interesting issue that I think we’re going to see played out the entire season.”

It's certainly being played out right now in Green Bay.

Green Bay (7-1) has won seven straight games and owns a 3 ½-game lead over the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) in the NFC Central, giving the Packers a nice cushion as they deal with the reigning MVP’s absence.

But the loss of Rodgers for even one game would complicate the Packers’ hopes of earning the NFC’s top seed and getting the conference’s lone first-round bye under the NFL’s playoff format. The NFC features four one-loss teams in Green Bay, Arizona, Dallas and the Los Angeles Rams. The defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 6-2.

Rodgers, who turns 38 on Dec. 2, has completed 67.1% of his passes this season for 1,894 yards with 17 touchdown passes and three interceptions. He also has two touchdown runs. During the Packers’ winning streak, he has thrown 17 touchdown passes without an interception.

