Packers dominate 2nd half, bounce back to beat Lions 35-17

Green Bay scored touchdowns on its first three second-half possessions to seize control.

The Packers faced third-and-12 on their opening series of the second half when Rodgers threw a 50-yard completion to Davante Adams, who ended the night with eight catches for 121 yards.

Lions rookie cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu injured his thigh on the play, further weakening a secondary that already lost cornerback Jeff Okudah to a ruptured Achilles tendon in Detroit's season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Green Bay dominated the rest of the way.

Rodgers capped that drive with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Robert Tonyan. Detroit’s next series ended when Goff threw an incompletion on fourth-and-1 from the Green Bay 25.

Rodgers threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jones to extend the Packers’ lead to 28-17.

Green Bay’s Krys Barnes recovered Goff's fumble at the Detroit 23 on the Lions’ next snap. Jones scored on a 1-yard run and that was that.

INJURIES

Lions: WR Tyrell Williams missed the game with a concussion. ... Melifonwu did not return after the thigh injury.

Packers: TE Josiah Deguara was out with a concussion.

ST. BROWN VS. ST. BROWN

The Packers activated wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown from the practice squad, giving him the chance to play against his younger brother. The Lions selected receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown out of Southern California in the fourth round of this year’s draft. Amon-Ra had the better stat line with three receptions for 18 yards, while Equanimeous had one catch for no gain.

PACKERS’ LINE CHANGE

Green Bay’s Lucas Patrick, who started at left guard against New Orleans, was active after getting out of concussion protocol. But he wasn’t on the field for the opening series.

Jon Runyan Jr. was at left guard instead in the 2020 sixth-round pick’s first career start. Runyan's father was an All-Pro tackle who went on to represent New Jersey in Congress from 2011-15.

IN MEMORIAM

The Packers wore a helmet decal to honor Ted Thompson, who worked as the team’s general manager from 2005-17 and died Jan. 20 at the age of 68. The Packers also honored Thompson during a halftime ceremony.

UP NEXT

Lions: Host Baltimore (1-1) on Sunday. The Ravens are coming off a Sunday night victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Packers: At San Francisco (2-0) on Sunday night. This will be the fourth time in the last three seasons the Packers have played at San Francisco. They won 34-17 last season. Two years ago, the Packers lost 37-8 to the 49ers in the regular season and 37-20 in the NFC championship game.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Caption Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones celebrates his touchdown run with Allen Lazard during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke) Credit: Matt Ludtke Credit: Matt Ludtke

Caption Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones gets past Detroit Lions' Jamie Collins for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke) Credit: Matt Ludtke Credit: Matt Ludtke

Caption Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams gets past Detroit Lions' Jamie Collins during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer) Credit: Mike Roemer Credit: Mike Roemer

Caption Green Bay Packers' Randall Cobb catches a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke) Credit: Matt Ludtke Credit: Matt Ludtke

Caption Green Bay Packers' Randall Cobb reacts to a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer) Credit: Mike Roemer Credit: Mike Roemer

Caption Detroit Lions' Tracy Walker III stops Green Bay Packers' Randall Cobb after a catch during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer) Credit: Mike Roemer Credit: Mike Roemer

Caption Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches a long pass in front of Detroit Lions' Ifeatu Melifonwu during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke) Credit: Matt Ludtke Credit: Matt Ludtke