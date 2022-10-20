Pacific Rim finance leaders mull ways to curb inflation

APEC economies are focused on finding ways to help people cope with prices pushed higher by the fallout from the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, he said.

A statement issued from the meeting cited “unprecedented risk” as central banks roll back stimulus programs and raise interest rates to cool inflation at multi-decade highs.

The tightening of monetary policy comes at a time when one of the biggest drivers of global economic activity, China, is contending with sharply slowing growth and a downturn in its property sector.

It also has driven the value of the U.S. dollar sharply higher against many other currencies. That has raised risks for financial markets, inflating costs of debt repayments and making imports of food, oil and other vital commodities painfully costly for many economies.

A Western official who attended the talks but spoke on condition that he not be named in order to brief reporters about the closed-door sessions said that improving the security of supply chains was a major topic in the two-day meeting.

One of the main questions raised was whether multinational corporations would be likely to shift their factories outside of China to help reduce risk of the kinds of disruptions seen in the past few years due to the pandemic and other issues, the official said.

