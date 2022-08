'P-Valley' explores Black strip club culture, gay acceptance

Sunday’s season finale unveils how the strip club is faced with several obstacles after its grand reopening following pandemic lockdowns. The previous episode — which featured an appearance from Grammy winner Meghan Thee Stallion — touched on the strip club’s influence over the mayoral election.

It’s unclear if “P-Valley” will return for a third season. Starz has not made an official announcement.

Hall knew her series could resonate with viewers, saying strip clubs in the South are more of an intriguing spectacle than taboo. It’s a place where businessmen have closed deals and major rap artists like Drake and Future have broken big records.

“We had to overcome other people’s preconceived notions of the space,” Hall said. “I think we were able to do that through character work and development. I really spent years talking to so many different women and was so inspired by their experiences to create these fictional characters that feel so much like real life.”

While “P-Valley” has been well received by most, it has also been met with tough criticism. Some on social media took aim at the show for featuring gay sex scenes, particularly between Black men.

“What I have found in my experience as a Black man in this country is that I know Black people to love (each other). I know that's not the common narrative,” said Nicco Annan, who plays the flamboyant Uncle Clifford. Annan, an openly gay man, felt immediately drawn to the story when he read the play’s script in 2009.

“I know there’s a lot of combative forces out here like homophobia that exist,” he continued. “But it’s an honor to be a part of a project that holds the banner up for all that we are as a community. This show is successful because it subverts the expectation that you have for all of these characters.”

Brandee Evans, who stars as veteran stripper Mercedes, shares Annan’s sentiments. She said the show explores the different reasons women venture into sex work, such as a financial means to an end or to celebrate the freedom of showing off their body.

“It’s beautiful for the world to see the authenticity of it all,” Evans said. “It’s a lot to take in when you watch it, because it’s the truth.”

Hall understands her show has created some uncomfortable conversations on topics such as queer acceptance and Black empowerment.

“It’s needed,” she said. “We have to be honest. There are queer people in our families and churches — everywhere around us. I would say ‘P-Valley’ is going to represent every Black person. We're going to represent all types of people on our show.”

Combined Shape Caption This image released by Starz shows Nicco Annan in a scene from "P-Valley." (Kyle Kaplan/Starz via AP) Credit: Kyle Kaplan Credit: Kyle Kaplan Combined Shape Caption This image released by Starz shows Nicco Annan in a scene from "P-Valley." (Kyle Kaplan/Starz via AP) Credit: Kyle Kaplan Credit: Kyle Kaplan

Combined Shape Caption This image released by Starz shows Nicco Annan in a scene from "P-Valley." (Kyle Kaplan/Starz via AP) Credit: Kyle Kaplan Credit: Kyle Kaplan Combined Shape Caption This image released by Starz shows Nicco Annan in a scene from "P-Valley." (Kyle Kaplan/Starz via AP) Credit: Kyle Kaplan Credit: Kyle Kaplan

Combined Shape Caption This image released by Starz shows Toni Bryce, left, and Nicco Annan in a scene from "P-Valley." (Kyle Kaplan/Starz via AP) Credit: Kyle Kaplan Credit: Kyle Kaplan Combined Shape Caption This image released by Starz shows Toni Bryce, left, and Nicco Annan in a scene from "P-Valley." (Kyle Kaplan/Starz via AP) Credit: Kyle Kaplan Credit: Kyle Kaplan