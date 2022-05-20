Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Aimee escapes Hollywood studio fire

Aimee Osbourne, 38, and a producer she was working with were “the lucky two that made it out alive,” Sharon Osbourne said, without identifying the producer.

“It is utterly heartbreaking that someone lost their life today in this fire & we are sending our prayers to this person & their family,” Osbourne said, adding “our prayers go out to the family and friends of the person that lost their life to this senseless fire.”

Aimee Osbourne is a singer who releases music under the name ARO, her initials. She did not take part in the Osbourne family’s reality show.