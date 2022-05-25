Oz, McCormick race heads toward recount in Pa Senate primary

The deadline for counties to report their unofficial results to the state elections office was 5 p.m. Tuesday. Even so, counties continued counting hundreds of ballots, including provisional, military and overseas absentee ballots.

McCormick's campaign has filed a lawsuit with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to compel counties to promptly count mail-in ballots that lack a required handwritten date on the return envelope.

Oz, the Republican National Committee and the state Republican Party oppose McCormick’s request.

There are hundreds — if not thousands — of such ballots sitting in county offices across the state.

A separate case that affects the ballot counting could go to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Chapman has until Thursday to issue a recount order, which is mandatory — unless the losing candidate requests that it not be carried out. McCormick’s campaign said it has no plans to decline a recount.

Counties will begin the recount next week and have until June 7 to finish and another day to report results to the state.

