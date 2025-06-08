Oyarzabal gives Spain 2-1 halftime lead in Nations League final against Portugal

Spain’s Nico Williams Martin Zubimendi had broken the deadlock in the 21st minute with a tap in when Portugal’s defense failed to deal with Lamine Yamal's cross, then Nuno Mendes leveled five minutes later when he drilled a low shot inside the far post.

Portugal fans were in the majority at the stadium in Munich.

Earlier, Kylian Mbappé led France to third place with a 2-0 win over host nation Germany in Stuttgart.

The Real Madrid star scored one goal and set up the other for Michael Olise as France recovered from a lethargic first half.

