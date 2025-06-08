Oyarzabal gives Spain 2-1 halftime lead in Nations League final against Portugal

Mikel Oyarzabal has scored just before the break to give Spain a 2-1 lead at halftime in the Nations League final against Portugal
Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Portugal during the Nations League final soccer match between Portugal and Spain at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Portugal during the Nations League final soccer match between Portugal and Spain at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
By CIARÁN FAHEY – Associated Press
Updated 39 minutes ago
MUNICH (AP) — Mikel Oyarzabal scored just before the break to give Spain a 2-1 lead at halftime in the Nations League final against Portugal on Sunday.

The Real Sociedad forward squeezed the ball past Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa in the 45th minute after Pedri played him in.

Spain’s Nico Williams Martin Zubimendi had broken the deadlock in the 21st minute with a tap in when Portugal’s defense failed to deal with Lamine Yamal's cross, then Nuno Mendes leveled five minutes later when he drilled a low shot inside the far post.

Portugal fans were in the majority at the stadium in Munich.

Earlier, Kylian Mbappé led France to third place with a 2-0 win over host nation Germany in Stuttgart.

The Real Madrid star scored one goal and set up the other for Michael Olise as France recovered from a lethargic first half.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the Nations League final soccer match between Portugal and Spain at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal, back, scores his side's 2nd goal during the Nations League final soccer match between Portugal and Spain at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Portugal's Nuno Mendes, left, celebrates with Portugal's Ruben Dias after scoring his sides first goal during the Nations League final soccer match between Portugal and Spain at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Spain's Martin Zubimendi celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Nations League final soccer match between Portugal and Spain at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

