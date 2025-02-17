Owner/driver Jimmie Johnson notches his best Daytona 500 finish since winning the race in 2013

Johnson drove a masterful final lap in the Daytona 500, finishing third behind William Byron and Tyler Reddick and nearly getting retired NBA great Shaquille O'Neal to victory lane — at least virtually. It was Johnson's best finish in "The Great American Race" since winning his second one in 2013 and tied his best Cup Series finish since his last full season in 2020.

Although he came up short in the rain-delayed event that featured a visit from President Donald Trump, the overall result may have been as special as those Daytona 500 wins because it came in his first year as majority owner at Legacy Motor Club and included a strong showing from his drivers, John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones.

Nemechek came home fifth in the No. 42 Toyota, giving Legacy two of the top five spots. Jones was 12th.

“I have emotions that I didn’t expect to have,” Johnson said afterward. “I’ve never been in this position as an owner. It’s really a different set of emotions. The pride that I have in this resolve and the pride I have in this company, knowing what we’re trying to achieve and the journey we’re on, I am so satisfied, so happy right now.”

Johnson tightened his commitment at Legacy and became the majority owner under an offseason restructuring in which a private equity firm bought into the Cup Series team. Johnson is Legacy's ultimate boss and got help from Shaq on the No. 84 Toyota.

After working with rock bands Creed and Guns N' Roses each of the last two seasons, Johnson turned to a paint scheme for the 500 that was inspired by the current NBA analyst.

“I love racing," Johnson said. "A long time ago, my give-a-(hoot) meter broke, and I’m not here for me. I know other people have different opinions. But I’m not here for me.”

Johnson, a member of the 2024 class, skipped NASCAR's Hall of Fame ceremony last week to shoot hoops and promote his car and the Daytona 500 at a carnival-themed Super Bowl party thrown by O'Neal. Johnson and O'Neal ripped the cover off the car with cameras on them — good luck getting " Entertainment Tonight " to Daytona — and engaged in a free-throw shooting contest.

What Johnson did on the track Sunday proved he still has some fast laps left.

“Absolutely,” he quipped. "The situation I’m in, being a recent team owner and driving my own equipment, it was just something I didn’t have on my bingo card growing up and I never dreamed of. Those emotions are just new, and I guess that’s’ why I’m still do this — to experience new things.”

Johnson was 15th when he took the white flag for the final lap but passed a dozen cars – some of them wrecking – over the final 2 1/2 miles around the famed speedway.

“Jimmie blew my doors off,” Nemechek said. “I don’t think he ever lifted.”

Johnson was scheduled to have Shaq in his pits at Daytona, but O'Neal ended up having All-Star game commitments across the country. Nonetheless, Shaq's supersized firesuit was on hand for the 500 and, had Johnson won the season opener, the team owner surely would have gotten Shaq to victory lane through a video call.

“I hope Shaq is watching," Johnson said. "Thank you, buddy. We got your car in the top three. It’s been an interesting couple of years, and to have our cars come out and be this strong — this Toyota was rocket-ship fast — I’m just smiling inside now.”

