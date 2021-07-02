springfield-news-sun logo
X

Overdue Sabalenka on verge of breakthrough at Wimbledon

Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning a point against Colombia's Maria Camila Osorio Serrano during the women's singles third round match on day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning a point against Colombia's Maria Camila Osorio Serrano during the women's singles third round match on day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Nation & World | 15 minutes ago
No. 2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka is into the second week at Wimbledon and on the verge of a career breakthrough

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — No. 2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka is into the second week at Wimbledon and on the verge of a career breakthrough.

The hard-hitting Belarusian beat qualifier María Camila Osorio Serrano 6-0, 6-3 Friday to reach the fourth round, and she might be overdue for a deep run in a Grand Slam. Sabalenka is the only woman among the top 20 seeds who has yet to reach a major quarterfinal.

The time seems right for that to change: Sabalenka leads the tour with 32 match wins this year, her seeding is a career high in a major, and she's navigating a draw already without eight of the highest-ranked women.

Among those still in contention is No. 7-seeded Iga Świątek, the 2020 French Open champion, who breezed into the fourth round by beating Irina-Camelia Begu 6-1, 6-0. Świątek had one career victory on grass entering the tournament.

No. 18 Elena Rybakina eliminated American Shelby Rogers 6-1, 6-4 and faces Sabalenka next. No. 8 Karolina Pliskova swept Tereza Martincová 6-3, 6-3.

In men’s play, No. 25 Karen Khachanov won 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 against American Frances Tiafoe, who upset No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in the first round.

No. 5 Andrey Rublev hit 13 aces and beat No. 26 Fabio Fognini 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2. No. 1 Novak Djokovic was scheduled to face American qualifier Denis Kudla.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning a point against Colombia's Maria Camila Osorio Serrano during the women's singles third round match on day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning a point against Colombia's Maria Camila Osorio Serrano during the women's singles third round match on day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a return to Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu during the women's singles third round match on day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a return to Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu during the women's singles third round match on day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top