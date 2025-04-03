Overall ski champion Brignone breaks leg in crash with home Olympics approaching

Brignone was the race leader at the Lusia ski area in Val di Fassa but in her second run she crashed through a gate and lost control, prompting her to tumble and crash through the next gate. She was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Trento.

Brignone was diagnosed with multiple fractures in her tibial plateau and fibula bone, the Italian Winter Sports Federation said. It added that she would be moved to a hospital in Milan “for the completion of X-ray exams and to establish a timeline for surgery.”

Brignone, who won the giant slalom at the world championships in February, also won 10 World Cup races across three different disciplines (five giant slaloms, three super-Gs and two downhills) this season.

One of those World Cup wins came in a super-G on the Olympia delle Tofane course in Cortina that will host women's skiing at the Milan-Cortina Olympics next February — her first career victory at the venue.

Brignone is expected to be one of the home stars of the Milan-Cortina Games. But the 34-year-old Italian faces a race just to recover in time.

It was still too early to place a timetable on when or if Brignone might return. This season she became the oldest woman to win a World Cup race.

___

AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/alpine-skiing

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP