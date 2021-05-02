Over 90 German police injured in May Day riots

There's a nightly curfew in most parts of Germany because of the high number of coronavirus infections, but political protests and religious gatherings are exempt from the curfew.

In France, May Day marches in Paris and the southern city of Lyon were also marred by scattered violence, with riot officers targeted by small groups of violent demonstrators who tossed projectiles and trash bins. Police made 56 arrests — 46 of them in Paris, the Interior Ministry said Sunday. It said six officers suffered injuries, three of them in Paris.

The CGT labor union that organized the main Paris march said violent demonstrators also targeted its marchers at the end of the rally, showering them with projectiles, blows and homophobic, sexist and racist insults. The union said 21 of its participants were injured, four seriously.

Police officers detain a demonstrator during a May Day rally in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Police and demonstrators clash during the "Revolutionary May Day Demonstration" in Frankfurt Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP) Credit: Boris Roessler Credit: Boris Roessler

Police and demonstrators clash during the "Revolutionary May Day Demonstration" in Frankfurt Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP) Credit: Boris Roessler Credit: Boris Roessler

Police and demonstrators clash during the "Revolutionary May Day Demonstration" in Frankfurt Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP) Credit: Boris Roessler Credit: Boris Roessler

Hooded participants of the "Revolutionary May Day Demonstration" march in streets in Frankfurt Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP) Credit: Boris Roessler Credit: Boris Roessler

Thousands of protestors attend a May Day rally at the Hermannplatz square in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Police officers stand in front of a fire set up by demonstrators during a May Day rally in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Police officers detain a demonstrator during a May Day rally in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Police officers face with demonstrators during a May Day rally in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, May 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Police use a water canon to disperse protesters on the Place de la Nation during May Day march, Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Paris. Protesters, workers and union leaders demonstrated during slimmed down but still boisterous May Day marches on Saturday, demanding more labor protections amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Credit: Lewis Joly Credit: Lewis Joly