Over 50 shell casings found at site of shooting that hurt 9

He said multiple guns were used and it involved an “ongoing feud” involving two groups known to authorities.

The victims are between the ages of 19 and 25, and most are young men. No names have been released.

The shooting took place in the southeastern neighborhood of Washington Park, which Clements described as a typically quiet neighborhood.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza said Thursday at the scene that the neighborhood is shaken.

“This has to stop,” Elorza said. “The young people involved, believing that the way to solve their disputes is with a handgun — I mean, that can't be the way.”

