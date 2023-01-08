Over 150 Rohingya refugees reach ashore in Indonesia

The group of 184 people, including a pregnant woman and children, landed at the Kuala Gigieng beach in Indonesia’s northernmost province of Aceh, which has already received more than 500 Rohingya last year. The refugees say they're seeking better opportunities than being stuck in overcrowded camps in Bangladesh, where they fled military persecution across the border in Myanmar.

“In general, their condition is good, but there is a pregnant woman and four of them are sick," said Fahmi Irwan Ramli, Banda Aceh city police chief. “We are working with doctors so they can come here for more health checks.”