Ovechkin scores twice, Capitals beat Rangers 5-1 in opener

Ovechkin added another on the power play from his trademark spot in the faceoff circle to make it 4-0. Chris Kreider scored on the power play for New York midway through the third period, but that was the only goal Vitek Vanecek gave up on 24 shots against.

And Ovechkin wasn't done. He scored a short-handed goal — just the fifth of his career — to put the game out of reach.

Alexandar Georgiev allowed five goals on 27 Capitals shots, getting the nod in the first half of a back-to-back with regular starter Igor Shesterkin expected to be in net for the Rangers home opener.

NHL EYES GAME

Commissioner Gary Bettman, Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly and senior vice president of player safety George Parros were all in attendance for the first Rangers-Capitals meeting since a game last season included six fights in the first five minutes.

Blais and Washington defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk got into it less than two minutes in, but officials stepped in between them and other potential combatants before anyone could drop the gloves.

It was clear the message had gotten through to play hockey and not turn the night into a boxing event.

“Our players and our coaches and our managers are professionals,” Bettman said beforehand. “They know what’s expected of them, and we think it would be best if everybody focused on being on the right side of the line as opposed to the wrong side of the line.”

UP NEXT

Rangers: Host the Dallas Stars on Thursday in their home opener at Madison Square Garden.

Capitals: Host the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night.

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

Caption Washington Capitals center Hendrix Lapierre celebrates his goal during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Caption Washington Capitals center Hendrix Lapierre (29) prepares to shoot, scoring a goal, as New York Rangers' Jarred Tinordi (5) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Caption Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) and New York Rangers right wing Ryan Reaves (75) can't get to the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon