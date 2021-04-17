Ovechkin scores 2, Capitals beat Flyers 6-3

Provorov tied it in the final second of the period before Orlov scored early in the second to give the Capitals the lead again. Van Riemsdsyk took advantage of a bad line change and tied the game again on a two-on-none rush.

After a Nic Aube-Kubel hooking penalty in the second period, Ovechkin whistled a set-up pass from Carlson past Lyon’s stick side for his 24th of the season to give Washington the lead back at 3-2. Kuznetsov made it 4-2 when he got behind the Flyers defense and scored late in the period.

Philadelphia narrowed the lead to 4-3 seven minutes into the third when Allison scored from directly in front after a perfect pass from Kevin Hayes.

Sheary followed with a deflection of Justin Schultz’s point shot that snuck between Lyon’s pads just two minutes later to quash the Flyers comeback bid. Mantha added an empty-net goal with just over a minute left.

INJURY REPORT

Capitals: Goaltender Ilya Samsonov returned to the net on Saturday after missing Thursday night’s game against Buffalo due to an upper body injury. He recorded 22 saves in the victory.

Flyers: Goaltender Carter Hart was a late scratch on Saturday with what the club called a lower body injury. Hart had participated in the Flyers optional skate on Friday at the club’s training facility and was scheduled to start Saturday’s game. He made his first start of the season while normal backup Brian Elliott will start Sunday night against the New York Islanders.

UP NEXT

Capitals: At Boston Sunday.

Flyers: Host Islanders Sunday.

Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin, center, celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Credit: Chris Szagola Credit: Chris Szagola

Philadelphia Flyers' Samuel Morin, right, and Washington Capitals' Lars Eller, left, battle for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Philadelphia. The Capitals won 6-3. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Credit: Chris Szagola Credit: Chris Szagola

Washington Capitals' Conor Sheary, right, celebrates his goal with Justin Schultz, left, during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Philadelphia. The Capitals won 6-3. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Credit: Chris Szagola Credit: Chris Szagola

Philadelphia Flyers' Alex Lyon makes the glove save during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Credit: Chris Szagola Credit: Chris Szagola

Philadelphia Flyers' Wade Allison reacts after scoring his first NHL goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Philadelphia. The Capitals won 6-3. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Credit: Chris Szagola Credit: Chris Szagola