Ovechkin passes Howe with No. 787; Coyotes beat Capitals 3-2

Mantha made it 2-0 at 3:23 of the third with an unassisted goal before the Coyotes began their comeback.

Brown got Arizona on the board as he scored on easily after Kuemper collided with Christian Fischer and Connor McMichael battling in front. The goal was challenged for goaltender interference, but it stood after a review.

Ritchie tied it at 9:45 with a shot that went off the crossbar and completely across the goal line. The goal light had gone on, but play continued and there no goal was called on the ice. During an ensuing stoppage in play, the officials reviewed it and credited the tally.

Ritchie then got the winner in the final minute as he crashed the net and got his second of the game and sixth of the season.

INJURIES

Washington also suffered another big loss as defensemen Dmitry Orlov suffered a lower-body injury in the second period and did not return. The Capitals are now down eight skaters, with Orlov joining Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson, T.J. Oshie, Connor Brown, Carl Hagelin, Beck Malenstyn and John Carlson on the shelf.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: At Buffalo on Tuesday night to continue a 14-game trip.

Capitals: Host Connor McDavid and Edmonton on Monday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass