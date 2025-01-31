Ovechkin moves within 19 goals of breaking Gretzky’s NHL record, scoring in Capitals' OT loss

Ovechkin pulled the Capitals to 4-3 on a long wrist shot with 6:59 left. The 39-year-old Russian star then set up Dylan Strome's tying goal with 5:29 remaining. Thomas Chabot scored for Ottawa at 1:46 of overtime.

Josh Norris scored for Ottawa on a second-period penalty shot and Ridly Greig, Shane Pinto and Jake Sanderson added goals, with Pinto also missing on a penalty shot. Anton Forsberg made 31 saves.

Stromme scored twice and Connor McMichael also scored for Washington. Charlie Lindgren stopped 29 shots.

Takeaways

Capitals: Washington was 1 for 6 on the power play.

Senators: Ottawa scored two power-play goals, on the short-handed penalty shot and short-handed.

Up next

Washington hosts Winnipeg on Saturday night. Ottawa hosts Minnesota on Saturday night.

