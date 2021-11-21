Outsiders take early lead in Chilean presidential election

He's also vowed to eliminate the country's private pension system — one of the hallmarks of the free market reforms imposed in the 1980s by Gen. Augusto Pinochet's dictatorship.

Kast, 55, from the newly formed Republican Party, emerged from the far right fringe after having won less than 8% of the vote in 2017 as an independent. But he's been steadily rising in the polls this time with a divisive discourse emphasizing conservative family values as well as attacking migrants — many from Haiti and Venezuela — he blames for crime.

A fervent Roman Catholic and father of nine, Kast has also taken aim at the outgoing President Sebastian Pinera for allegedly betraying the economic legacy of Pinochet, which his brother helped implement as the dictator's central bank president.

Sebastian Sichel, a center right candidate who took around 12% of the vote, was the first among the losing candidates to position themselves in what's likely to be a heated runoff, telling supporters that under no circumstances would he vote for “the candidate from the left," a reference to Boric.

Whoever wins will take over a country in the grips of major change but uncertain of its future course after decades of centrist reforms that largely left untouched Pinochet's economic model.

Turnout appeared to be heavy on Sunday, with several polling stations having to remain open after 6 p.m. to accommodate late voters still in line.

“There are more people than other times because we're all tired of this,” said 55-year-old Marie Arias, who waited in a long line to vote.

Teresa Mardones, 60, said she usually has voted for the left, “but the uncertainty Chile is experiencing has forced me to vote for Kast.”

But Francisco Venegas, 50, said he had gone for Boric because “we have to change everything and take a risk.”

Pinera's decision to hike subway fares in 2019 sparked months of massive protests that quickly spiraled into a nationwide clamor for more accessible public services and exposed the crumbling foundations of Chile's “economic miracle.”

Gravely weakened by the unrest, Pinera begrudgingly agreed to a plebiscite on rewriting the Pinochet-era constitution. In May, the assembly charged with drafting the new magna carta was elected and is expected to conclude its work sometime next year.

Meanwhile, in a fresh sign of the tensions Pinera will leave behind, the billionaire president was impeached in the lower house before dodging removal by the Senate over an offshore business deal in which his family a decade ago sold its stake in a mining project while he was serving the first of two non-consecutive terms.

___

Goodman reported from Miami

Caption People reflected on a ballot box wait their turn to vote at a polling station during presidential elections in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix

Caption Chilean presidential candidate Gabriel Boric, of the political alliance "Apruebo Dignidad," or I Approve of Dignity, speaks to supporters during a closing campaign rally in Casablanca, Chile, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Chile will hold its presidential election on Nov. 21. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix

Caption Republican Party presidential candidate Jose Antonio Kast, takes a selfie with a supporter during an electoral camping rally in Valdivia, south of Chile, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Chile will hold its presidential election on Nov. 21. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Saavedra) Credit: Jose Luis Saavedra Credit: Jose Luis Saavedra

Caption Supporters of Chilean presidential candidate Gabriel Boric, of the political alliance "Apruebo Dignidad," I Approve of Dignity, gather for a closing campaign rally, in Casablanca, Chile, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Chile will hold its presidential election on Nov. 21. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix

Caption Chilean Republican Party presidential candidate Jose Antonio Kast, speaks to supporters during an electoral camping rally in Valdivia, Chile, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Chile will hold its presidential election on Nov. 21. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Saavedra) Credit: Jose Luis Saavedra Credit: Jose Luis Saavedra

Caption Republican Party presidential candidate Jose Antonio Kast, arrives at a polling station before voting during presidential elections in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix

Caption Sebastián Sichel of the center-right government coalition, arrives to vote during presidential elections in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Aliosha Marquez) Credit: Aliosha Marquez Credit: Aliosha Marquez

Caption Republican Party presidential candidate Jose Antonio Kast, leaves a polling station after voting during presidential elections in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix

Caption A ballot box at a polling station during presidential elections in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix

Caption People line up to vote at a polling station during presidential elections in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix

Caption Sebastián Sichel, left, of the center-right government coalition, leaves with his familty after voting during presidential elections in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Aliosha Marquez) Credit: Aliosha Marquez Credit: Aliosha Marquez

Caption Nuns line up to vote at a polling station during presidential elections in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix

Caption A woman casts her ballot at a polling station during presidential elections in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix

Caption Republican Party presidential candidate Jose Antonio Kast, shakes hand with supporter prior to casting his vote at a polling station during presidential elections in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix

Caption A nun holds the ballot papers at a polling station during presidential elections in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix

Caption A woman holds the ballot papers at a polling station during presidential elections in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix

Caption A woman inside a cabin holds the ballot papers for voting inside a polling station during presidential elections in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix

Caption An electoral worker holds the ballot papers at a polling station during presidential elections in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix

Caption An electoral worker counts votes inside a polling station during presidential elections in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix