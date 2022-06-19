Outside Yellowstone, flooded towns struggle to recover

“We take care of each other," O'Brien said as she and two longtime friends, Melody Murter and Aileen Rogers, combed through mud-caked items scattered across her property. O’Brien, an art teacher for the local school, had been fixing up her parents' home with hopes of turning it into a vacation rental. Now she's not sure it's salvageable.

“When you get tired and get pooped, it's OK to stop,” O'Brien said to Murter and Rogers, whose clothes, hands and faces were smeared with mud.

Yellowstone will partially reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday, more than a week after more than 10,000 visitors were forced out of the park when the Yellowstone and other rivers went over their banks after being swelled by melting snow and several inches of rainfall.

But the northern half of the nation's oldest national park, which is marking its 150th anniversary this year, is expected to remain closed through the summer, if not longer, along with one of the major entrances to the park through Montana. The closure will deprive visitors from seeing Tower Fall and Lamar Valley, one of the best places in the world to see wolves and grizzly bears.

Meanwhile, outside of the population centers that border the park, there's a maze of damaged roads. A key bridge that leads to the town of Fishtail collapsed, causing traffic to divert through a single-lane county road. There are about 500 people in Fishtail.

Lee Johnson and his wife and daughter run the restaurant MontAsia, so named because it's a fusion of Malaysian and Montana cuisine. He said business has plummeted.

“When we opened for the first time after the flood, it started just dead. And you start to have that sense of dread creep in. Did I do all this, did I sink all this money in, have I started this business and people can’t even get here anymore?” Johnson said.

Johnson and his Malaysian wife Yokie took over the lease on a landmark 124-year-old Fishtail building earlier this year, transferring their restaurant from another part of the state. For Yokie, the business was a dream come true.

“Not being from Montana, I wanted to own something,” she said. Going into business with her family was her biggest goal. Yokie said running the restaurant gives her strength as she battles cancer.

“I’m not sure how much time I have left, so the time I have left I want to be with my family, work with them every day, see them every day,” she said.

Johnson said he is humbled by the chance to support his wife and determined to keep the restaurant open while the flood damage is repaired.

“You hitch your wagon to this community and it’s just a matter of keeping up,” he said.

Combined Shape Caption Lindi O'Brien picks up a commendation plaque to her father's police service from the barn of her parent's home badly damaged by the severe flooding in Fromberg, Mont., Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman Combined Shape Caption Lindi O'Brien picks up a commendation plaque to her father's police service from the barn of her parent's home badly damaged by the severe flooding in Fromberg, Mont., Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman

Combined Shape Caption Lindi O'Brien picks up a commendation plaque to her father's police service from the barn of her parent's home badly damaged by the severe flooding in Fromberg, Mont., Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman Combined Shape Caption Lindi O'Brien picks up a commendation plaque to her father's police service from the barn of her parent's home badly damaged by the severe flooding in Fromberg, Mont., Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman

Combined Shape Caption Harley Holmes, 8, cleans out her room as her family is forced to leave their home left damaged by severe flooding in Fromberg, Mont., Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman Combined Shape Caption Harley Holmes, 8, cleans out her room as her family is forced to leave their home left damaged by severe flooding in Fromberg, Mont., Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman

Combined Shape Caption Lindi O'Brien walks through mud to look at the barn of her parent's home that was badly damaged by the severe flooding in Fromberg, Mont., Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman Combined Shape Caption Lindi O'Brien walks through mud to look at the barn of her parent's home that was badly damaged by the severe flooding in Fromberg, Mont., Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman