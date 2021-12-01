Outside Supreme Court, crowd amplifies abortion arguments

“We need to come together to stop the murder of millions of children,” she said. “I don’t understand why that’s so controversial. I’m out here to exercise my First Amendment right and I wish that would be respected.”

The crowd rallying with the Center for Reproductive Rights swelled to about 400 as the sun rose over the majestic building, outnumbering the anti-abortion demonstrators holding up images of fetuses.

“You need to repent,” one man yelled into a bullhorn, trying to drown out an abortion rights speaker. “You want women to murder babies. You love the murder of children.”

The center's president and CEO, Nancy Northup, drew cheers when she said her organization's lawyers have defended abortion rights before the nation's highest court four times in the last six years.

“Four trips to the Supreme Court in six years is four trips too many,” Northrup said. “We are here to win.”

Democrats Diana DeGette and Barbara Lee, co-chairs of the Congressional Pro-Choice Caucus, were among the representatives who appeared. Lee told the crowd of her experience getting an abortion.

“I remember what it was like before Roe v. Wade. I survived. Many women, especially Black women, did not survive. We will not go back to those ways,” Lee said.

“This issue is about racial equality and justice. This decision is about the right to make decisions about your own body. The right to abortion isn’t real unless everyone can access it.”

Caption Abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington, as the court hears arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Caption Abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington, as the court hears arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Caption Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., speaks during a rally supporting abortion rights advocates as they rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington, as the court hears arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Credit: Jose Luis Magana Caption Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., speaks during a rally supporting abortion rights advocates as they rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington, as the court hears arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Credit: Jose Luis Magana Credit: Jose Luis Magana

Caption An anti-abortion protester yells at abortion rights advocates as they demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington, as the court hears arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Caption An anti-abortion protester yells at abortion rights advocates as they demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington, as the court hears arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Caption Abortion rights advocates demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington, as the court hears arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Credit: Jose Luis Magana Caption Abortion rights advocates demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington, as the court hears arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Credit: Jose Luis Magana Credit: Jose Luis Magana

Caption Anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington, as the court hears arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability.. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Caption Anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington, as the court hears arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability.. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Caption Stephen Parlato of Boulder, Colo., holds a sign that reads "Hands Off Roe!!!" as abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington, as the court hears arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Caption Stephen Parlato of Boulder, Colo., holds a sign that reads "Hands Off Roe!!!" as abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington, as the court hears arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Caption Amelia Bonow, left, Erin Jorgensen, center, and Alana Edmondson, right, show and then take abortion pills to make a statement about how safe and available they believe they are, as they demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington. The court will hear arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Caption Amelia Bonow, left, Erin Jorgensen, center, and Alana Edmondson, right, show and then take abortion pills to make a statement about how safe and available they believe they are, as they demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington. The court will hear arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Caption Anti-abortion protesters wear shirts that read "I am the Pro-Life Generation" and hold signs as they demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington, as the court hears arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Caption Anti-abortion protesters wear shirts that read "I am the Pro-Life Generation" and hold signs as they demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington, as the court hears arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Caption Anti-abortion protesters wearing doctors uniforms pray together in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington, as the court hears arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Caption Anti-abortion protesters wearing doctors uniforms pray together in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington, as the court hears arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik