Outman hits grand slam to propel Dodgers to 7-3 victory over Twins

Mookie Betts had two hits and factored in the Dodgers' first two runs. He hit his first triple of the season to lead off the third and scored on Freddie Freeman's sacrifice fly.

After Buxton's homer tied it, the Dodgers answered back in the fourth when Betts drove in Outman on a two-out base hit to center.

Gallo evened it in the sixth on a solo shot to center. The Twins grabbed the lead in the seventh when Willi Castro stole third base and scored on pitcher Caleb Ferguson's throwing error when it looked like Castro might be caught in a rundown between second and third.

NOT GRAY'S DAY

Minnesota's Sonny Gray came into the game leading the majors with a 1.39 ERA but struggled in four innings.

The right-hander faced constant traffic in his four innings of work. He allowed two runs on five hits and walked three. He also struck out four.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: CF Nick Gordon left in the fifth inning with a right shin contusion after he fouled a pitch off his leg. Gordon finished the at-bat and struck out before being taken out of the game.

Dodgers: LHP Justin Bruihl was optioned to make room for Covey. ... RHP Jimmy Nelson (right elbow inflammation) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP Joe Ryan (6-1, 2.16 ERA), who has recorded double-digit strikeouts in three of his eight starts, gets the call in the opener of a three-game series at the Los Angeles Angels.

Dodgers: LHP Julio Urías (5-3, 3.61 ERA) will make his first career start against the Cardinals on Thursday to start a four-game set at St. Louis.

