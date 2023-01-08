Outgoing Sen. Sasse knows Trump criticism shapes his legacy

Sasse said he is especially proud of his work with the Senate Intelligence committee that included setting up a commission on cybersecurity. He said 120 of that group's 190 recommendations have been passed into law.

The University of Florida job will allow Sasse — who studied American history at Harvard, Yale and Oxford — to return to academia at a much bigger institution. Before he was elected to the Senate, Sasse led the small, private Midland University in his hometown of Fremont, Nebraska.

Sasse said he couldn't resist the chance to lead one of the nation's largest public universities even after rejecting overtures from other universities in recent years.

“South Florida is like a giant blank canvas,” Sasse said. “And so I’m very excited about a lot of the new stuff that we’re going to build.”

Newly elected Gov. Jim Pillen will name Sasse's replacement, and the leading candidate for the job is former Gov. Pete Ricketts who Pillen replaced this month after term limits kept the Republican from running again.