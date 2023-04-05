Outgoing Finnish leader Marin steps down as party leader

She said her Cabinet has gone through some rough periods in the past years and the center-left government has had to resort to difficult decisions. Marin has won praise, among other things, for steering Finland through the COVID-19 pandemic and championing the country's NATO bid together with President Sauli Niinistö, and for being a staunch supporter of Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Her private life and active social media usage have received a lot of international coverage during her premiership. Marin said she hopes to be able to live “a slightly more peaceful life” in the future.

“These have been exceptionally difficult years and difficult times,” Marin said, “Now that the election result is like this, I consider that I have the opportunity to open a new page in my own life.”

Marin's Cabinet will officially resign on Thursday. Talks to form a new government are to begin next week under the leadership of Petteri Orpo, the head of the National Coalition Party.

The Social Democrats would be open to being a part of the new government, too, Marin said. However, she ruled out the possibility of taking a ministerial post herself. The party congress of the Social Democrats takes place in September.

