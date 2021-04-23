Outages blamed on malware still plaguing budget airlines

South African budget airline FlySafair said it created a “mini booking platform” that let customers buy one-way tickets for flights through next Tuesday.

“We are not sure when we will be up again,” the airline said on its website.

Vietravel Airlines, a new carrier in Vietnam, said it was doing system maintenance but was still selling tickets at airport counters.

Outages at airline technology systems happen regularly, snarling flights and making it impossible for customers to make reservations. In the U.S. alone, congressional auditors counted about one outage a month from 2015 through 2017.

Experts say it's partly because the systems often consist of layers of old and new technology that don't always work perfectly together.