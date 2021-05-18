Outage hampers Poland's main power plant, felt across Europe

PGE spokesperson Beata Jarosz-Dziekanowska said the nationwide energy system was working properly and no power shortages were expected.

“As the system’s operator, we have the required reserves, and we can always use imports,” Jarosz-Dziekanowska said.

The outage underscored the need for a diversification of Poland’s energy sources. The country of some 38 million residents gets 65% of its power from black coal and lignite, mostly from its own deposits.

Environmental groups say Poland is Europe’s laggard in phasing out polluting fossil fuels and introducing clean energy.

“The outage of such a big plant like Belchatow shows that coal is not a reliable source of energy,” said Monika Sadkowska of the group WWF.

A government energy plan calls for completely eliminating coal from the country's energy mix no sooner than 2049, a date seen as a concession to Poland's 80,000 coal miners. However, mining has been lreduced since 1990, when Poland had some 400,000 miners.

Last week, a new lignite-powered unit opened in Turow, in southwestern Poland. Like the Belchatow plant, it belongs to PGE. Authorities say the state-of-the art station is vital for ensuring energy during the transition to cleaner sources and produces low CO2 emissions.

The government recently extended the operating license for the Turow lignite mine and power plant until 2044, drawing protests from neighboring Germany and Czech Republic.

Renewable energy currently accounts for some 18% of Poland's generated supply, chiefly solar and wind power. Recent legislation for off-shore wind power is expected to help Poland make progress toward the European Union's 2030 goal of having at least 32% clean energy in the mix.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced plans - but no dates - for developing hydrogen technologies as a step toward a climate-neutral economy.

Defenders of CO2-generating coal-fired power plants say they are still needed to maintain reliable energy supplies as demand rises. They claim that renewable power sources like wind and solar can't do that because they are too linked to changing weather conditions and are still underdeveloped in Poland.

According to energy expert Bartlomiej Sawicki, Poland could have problems with its power supplies after 2025, when some coal-powered units need to be closed due to their age.

Massive imports of liquefied natural gas from the United States, Qatar and other sources are to ensure energy stability during the transition period.

Belchatow, in central Poland, combines Europe's largest lignite mine and Poland's largest power plant. With total power of some 5.3 GW, it supplies energy to some 11.5 million households.

It was previously taken off the grid in 2015, when a massive heat wave and unprecedented demand for cooling power led to a failure of operations.

FILE - In this Wednesday Nov. 28, 2018 file photo, clouds of smoke over Europe's largest lignite power plant in Betchatow, central Poland. Energy experts were working to restore full operations at Poland’s biggest power plant, the lignite-fueled Belchatow, after an energy network failure switched off 10 of the plant’s 11 units. Poland needed energy imports from Germany, Sweden, the Czech Republic and Slovakia to fill in for the suddenly missing power. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski