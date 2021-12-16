Ousted McDonald's CEO returns $105M after misconduct

The settlement announced Thursday holds Easterbrook accountable and affirms the board’s decision to pursue the case, McDonald’s Chairman Enrique Hernandez Jr. said in a prepared statement.

“The resolution avoids a protracted court process and allows us to move forward,” Hernandez said.

The action against Easterbrook came amid a larger reckoning at the company over sexual harassment in its ranks. Over the last five years, at least 50 workers have filed charges against the company, alleging physical and verbal harassment and, in some cases, retaliation when they came forward.

In October 2019 __ a month before Easterbrook was fired __ McDonald’s introduced a new harassment training program for its 850,000 U.S. employees, but franchisees weren’t required to provide it.

McDonald’s went further this spring, saying it will mandate worker training to combat harassment, discrimination and violence in its restaurants starting next year. The training will be required for 2 million workers at 39,000 stores worldwide.