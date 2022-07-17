Ouch! Actor Cranston hit by liner at All-Star celeb softball

The Tony, Emmy and Olivier award winner later felt well enough to play on the field at Dodger Stadium. He took a called third strike and feigned an argument with the umpire.
Cranston played for the Los Angeles team, which lost to Brooklyn 15-13. Former San Francisco Giants star Hunter Pence hit two home runs for Brooklyn and was repeatedly booed by the LA crowd.
Best known for his role as Walter White on TV’s “Breaking Bad,” Cranston wore an Albuquerque Isotopes hat in the scene where White first meets lawyer Saul Goodman -- now the title character of the spinoff series “Better Call Saul.”
Cranston has appeared at several games for the Triple-A Isotopes, and he and “Breaking Bad” costar Aaron Paul are scheduled to throw a ceremonial first pitch there July 30.
The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.
Actor Bryan Cranston smiles after catching a foul ball during the MLB All Star Celebrity Softball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Actor Brian Cranston, left, reaches for a fly ball next to former Los Angeles Dodgers players Shawn Green, center, and Andre Ethier during the MLB All Star Celebrity Softball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Actor Bryan Cranston, left, talks to former Texas Rangers player Adrian Beltre during the MLB All Star Celebrity Softball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Professional wrestler and actor The Miz celebrates after hitting a home run during the MLB All Star Celebrity Softball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Bad Bunny hits during the MLB All Star Celebrity Softball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Jojo Siwa gestures runs the bases during the MLB All Star Celebrity Softball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Former San Francisco Giants player Hunter Pence, top left, celebrates his home run with teammates at home plate during the MLB All Star Celebrity Softball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Former San Francisco Giants player Hunter Pence falls down while batting during the MLB All Star Celebrity Softball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Los Angeles.
General view of Dodger Stadium during the MLB All Star Celebrity Softball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Actor Simu Liu hits during the MLB All Star Celebrity Softball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Rapper and singer Bad Bunny runs in the outfield during the MLB All Star Celebrity Softball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Los Angeles.
General view of Dodger Stadium during the MLB All Star Celebrity Softball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz hits during the MLB All Star Celebrity Softball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Fans take photos for rapper and singer Bad Bunny during the MLB All Star Celebrity Softball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Jojo Siwa gestures on the field during the MLB All Star Celebrity Softball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Actor J.K. Simmons misses on a fly ball during the MLB All Star Celebrity Softball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Actor J.K. Simmons misses on a fly ball during the MLB All Star Celebrity Softball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Former Major League Baseball player Vladimir Guerrero smiles next to Rapper and Singer Bad Bunny during the MLB All Star Celebrity Softball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Singer Coi Leray reacts after scoring during the MLB All Star Celebrity Softball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Jojo Siwa reacts after missing a fly ball during the MLB All Star Celebrity Softball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Jojo Siwa interacts with fans during the MLB All Star Celebrity Softball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Los Angeles.
