Oscars vs. 'The Last of Us': What are you watching Sunday?

Thompson says the Oscars have “more to lose” in the match up against the apocalyptic, mushroom-infected zombie video game adaptation.

Last year's telecast reached an estimated 15.36 million viewers, an improvement from the record low 9.85 million who tuned in to watch in 2021. The Oscars have advertising dollars at stake, which is not something that the premium cable channel HBO has to worry about (although "The Last of Us" did attract a series high of 8.1 million viewers for its penultimate episode).

“The Oscars really is a live event, which you really need to watch live to register the ratings for the broadcast. That’s the audience that they’re counting," Thompson said. "If people choose to watch ‘The Last of Us,’ that’s going to eat into the Oscars ratings. If people choose to watch the Oscars, they’ve got lots of other times to watch ‘The Last of Us.’”

Interestingly, HBO did concede to the ratings behemoth that is the Super Bowl, dropping the fifth episode of "The Last of Us" on HBO Max and HBO On Demand early last month, on the Friday before the big game. The channel aired the episode as the Philadelphia Eagles played against the Kansas City Chiefs (for the record: The Chiefs were victorious and that Super Bowl was the third most-watched TV show in history, with an average of 113.1 million people watching, per Nielsen).

The network has no official explanation for that programming move and a publicist for the network said they have “nothing to contribute” on their decision to keep the schedule as is during the Oscars.

Pascal, however, gets the best of both worlds on Sunday. “The Last of Us” star will also present at the Academy Awards. It's unclear when in the three-hour telecast he'll appear.

So which channel will you watch the internet’s favorite dad on? ABC or HBO?

