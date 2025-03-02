Zoe Saldaña wins supporting actress Oscar, Sean Baker wins a pair of awards for 'Anora'

“I am a proud child of immigrant parents with dreams and dignity and hard-working hands,” said Saldaña. “I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award, and I know I will not be the last.”

The two films seen as the most likely to win best picture, "Anora" and "Conclave," each took an award for screenplay. "Conclave" scribe Peter Straughan won best adapted screenplay for his adaptation of Robert Harris' novel. "Anora" filmmaker Sean Baker won best original screenplay — an award he soon followed with best editing, too.

“I want to thank the sex worker community,” said Baker, echoing comments he made when “Anora” won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. “They have shared their stories. They have shared life experiences with me over the years. My deepest respect. Thank you. I share this with you.”

An expected win and an upset

The night's first award, presented by Robert Downey Jr., went to Kieran Culkin for best supporting actor. Culkin has cruised through the season, picking up award after award, for his performance alongside Jesse Eisenberg in "A Real Pain."

“I have no idea how I got here,” said Culkin, “I’ve just been acting my whole life.”

Culkin spent most of his speech recalling an earlier, hypothetical promise from his wife Jazz Charton, that they could have a fourth child if he won an Oscar. Culkin used the opportunity to take Charton — “love of my life, ye of little faith” — up on the offer.

The biggest upset early on came in the best animated feature category. "Flow," the wordless Latvian film upset DreamWorks Animations' "The Wild Robot." The win for "Flow," an ecological parable about a cat in a flooded world, was the first Oscar ever for a Latvian film.

"Thank you to my cats and dogs," director Gints Zilbalodis accepting the award.

‘Wicked’ wins two

"Wicked" stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo kicked off the ceremony with a tribute to Los Angeles following the wildfires that devastated the Southern California metropolis earlier this year. Grande sang "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" and Erivo performed Diana Ross' "Home" before the "Wicked" stars joined together for "Defying Gravity" from their blockbuster big-screen musical.

Later, "Wicked," the biggest box-office hit among the best-picture nominees, won awards for production design and costume design.

“I’m the first Black man to receive the costume design award,” said costume designer Paul Tazewell, who couldn’t finish that sentence before the crowd began to rise in a standing ovation. “I’m so proud of this.”

Best makeup and hairstyling went to “The Substance" for its gory creations of beauty and body horror. “Dune: Part Two” won for both visual effects and sound, and its sandworm — arguably the star of the night — figured into multiple gags throughout the evening.

Politics go unmentioned, at first

Though the Oscars featured the first time an actor was nominated for portraying a sitting U.S. president (Sebastian Stan as a young Donald Trump in “The Apprentice”), politics went largely unmentioned in the first half of the ceremony.

Host Conan O’Brien avoided the topic completely in his opening monologue. The first exception was nearly two hours in, when presenter Daryl Hannah announced simply: “Slava Ukraini" ("Glory to Ukraine!")

"No Other Land," a documentary about Israeli occupation of the West Bank made by a collation of Palestinian and Israeli filmmakers, won best documentary. After failing to find a U.S. distributor, the filmmakers opted to self-distribute "No Other Land." It grossed more than any other documentary nominee.

“There is a different path, a political solution, without ethnic supremacy, with national rights for both our people,” said Yuval Abraham, an Israeili, speaking beside co-director Basel Adra, a Palestinian. “And I have to say, as I am here, the foreign policy in this country is helping to block this path. Why? Can’t you see that we are intertwined, that my people can’t be truly safe if Basel’s people aren’t truly free?

Splashes of color decorated the red carpet: Timothée Chalamet in yellow, Ariana Grande in pink, Colman Domingo in red. Some attendees sported pins for Ukraine. Guy Pearce, nominated for his performance in "The Brutalist," wore a "Free Palestine" pin on his lapel.

O'Brien scores in opening

O’Brien, introduced as “four-time Oscar viewer,” opened the ceremony with genial ribbing of the nominees and the former talk-show host’s trademark self-deprecation.

“‘A Complete Unknown.’ ‘A Real Pain.’ ‘Nosferatu.’ These are just some of the names I was called on the red carpet," said O'Brien.

O’Brien, hosting for the first time, avoided any political commentary in his opening remarks, but the monologue was a smash hit. O'Brien lent on the disappointed face of John Lithgow, a full-throated “Chalamet!” from Adam Sandler and a gag of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos being delivered to the red carpet in a cardboard box.

O'Brien's most sincere comments were reserved for Los Angeles, itself, in speaking about the enduring "magic and grandeur" of film in wake of the wildfires. O'Brien, whose house in the Pacific Palisades was spared by the fires, then segued into a musical routine, singing: "I won't waste time."

An unpredictable Oscar year

This year's Oscars, among the most unpredictable in years, unspooled after a turbulent year for the film industry. Ticket sales were down 3% from the previous year and more significantly from pre-pandemic times. The strikes of 2023 played havoc with release schedules in 2024. Many studios pulled back on production, leaving many out of work. The fires, in January, only added to the pain.

Last year's telecast, propelled by the twin blockbusters of "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie," led the Oscars to a four-year viewership high, with 19.5 million viewers. This year, with smaller independent films favored in the most prominent awards, the academy will be tested to draw as large of an audience.

The ceremony took place days following the death of Gene Hackman. The 95-year-old two-time Oscar winner and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead Wednesday at their New Mexico home. Morgan Freeman was to honor him during the ceremony.

___

For full coverage of this year's Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP