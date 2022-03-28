springfield-news-sun logo
Oscars audience tops 15 million, exceeding last year

Becky G, center left, and Luis Fonsi, center right, perform "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from "Encanto" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Nation & World
By DAVID BAUDER, Associated Press
Updated 55 minutes ago
The television audience for the Academy Awards appears to be up from last year's record low, but is still not at the level that the annual awards show is accustomed to

NEW YORK (AP) — Television ratings for the Oscars rebounded somewhat from last year's record low, but the event clearly doesn't have the appeal to viewers that it once had.

Sunday's ceremony reached an estimated 15.36 million viewers, according to preliminary Nielsen company numbers released on Monday by ABC. A more detailed estimate is expected Tuesday, with elements like out-of-home viewing added.

"CODA" won best picture in Sunday's ceremony, but all of the winners and losers were overshadowed by best actor winner Will Smith storming the stage to slap comic Chris Rock because of a joke Rock made about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Held in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 ceremony had reached a startlingly low 9.85 million viewers. That led to several changes in the Oscars going into this year, including the addition of hosts and awarding eight categories ahead of the broadcast and editing them into the live show.

While that clearly seemed to help, an audience of 15 million is still below the 23.6 million people who watched the Oscars in 2020. Until last year, that was the smallest-ever audience for an Oscars ceremony.

Nielsen did not immediately have more specific viewership numbers for Sunday's show. The research company Samba TV said its own statistics indicate some 1.5 million more households watched the Oscars after the Smith-Rock incident than were watching before.

Viewership for live television events, with the notable exception of NFL football games, has been declining for several years with the advent of streaming and cord-cutting. Some Hollywood observers believe that the relatively niche appeal of many films honored by the Oscars has also limited the audience.

