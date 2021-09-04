Osaka tosses racket, loses US Open match to Fernandez, 18

Osaka, who left the court after seven games to change outfits and put on a highlighter-yellow dress, was quite good down the stretch in the opening set. She grabbed 12 of the last 13 points, including the last nine, with a break at love to go up 6-5, and a hold at love with the help of a pair of aces at 112 mph and 114 mph to end it.

Seemed on track for a similar conclusion in the second set, leading 6-5 and serving. But when she sailed a forehand wide, Fernandez had her first break of the match to make it 6-all.

And so began Osaka’s downward spiral. She fell behind 5-0 in the ensuing tiebreaker, missing shots and displaying her frustration as she occasionally has done in the past — by flinging her racket.

Chair umpire Alison Hughes did not sanction Osaka then, although later a warning was issued for hitting a ball into the stands.

More to the point, Osaka was not at her best. She left the court with a white towel draped over her head after the second set and never really got her game going the rest of the way.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Naomi Osaka, of Japan, covers her head between sets against Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, during the third round of the US Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Caption Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns a shot to Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, during the third round of the US Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Caption Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, returns a shot to Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the third round of the US Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo