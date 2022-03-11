Osaka outlasts Stephens in 3 sets in return to Indian Wells

Osaka, the 2018 winner at Indian Wells, is back in the desert for the first time since 2019. The Japanese star hasn’t played a tournament since January when she lost in the round of 32 at the Australian Open. Only having played a handful of events last year, her ranking has dropped to 78th in the world.

“I keep taking these long breaks,” she said. “I do need to play a lot more matches and I do need to give myself the opportunity to get more into the swing of things.”

Osaka has said she has faced bouts of depression since winning the U.S. Open in 2018. The four-time major champion withdrew from the French Open last year to preserve her mental health.

Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open winner, lost for the first time in three career meetings with Osaka. The American's ranking has dropped to 38th, although she was coming off a win in the tournament at Guadalajara, Mexico, last month.

Other first-round winners were Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan, Daria Saville and Tereza Martincova.

In men's first-round matches, Americans Mackenzie McDonald, Jenson Brooksby, Jack Sock and J.J. Wolf all won.

Christopher Eubanks saved three match points in outlasting Maxime Cressy 5-7, 7-6 (8), 6-4 in an all-American matchup. Nick Kyrgios, who received a wild card, beat Sebastian Baez 6-4, 6-0.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Sloane Stephens returns a shot to Naomi Osaka, of Japan, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill Caption Sloane Stephens returns a shot to Naomi Osaka, of Japan, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Caption Naomi Osaka, of Japan, serves to Sloane Stephens at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill Caption Naomi Osaka, of Japan, serves to Sloane Stephens at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Caption Sloane Stephens returns a shot to Naomi Osaka, of Japan, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill Caption Sloane Stephens returns a shot to Naomi Osaka, of Japan, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Caption Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, returns a shot to Sebastian Baez, of Argentina, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill Caption Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, returns a shot to Sebastian Baez, of Argentina, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill