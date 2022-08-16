Osaka loses to Zhang, Gauff quits with injury at Cincinnati

The tournament outside Cincinnati lost another big name, Coco Gauff, when she retired from her match against qualifier Marie Bouzkova with a left ankle injury. Gauff had her ankle taped after the first set and dropped out after the first game of the second set.

The marquee match scheduled for Tuesday night at this hart-court U.S. Open tuneup was Serena Williams against Emma Raducanu, last year's champion at Flushing Meadows. Williams announced last week that she is transitioning away from tennis, although she has not said explicitly that the U.S. Open will be her last tournament.